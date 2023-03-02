Engine NO. 1 LLC Has $18.61 Million Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Engine NO. 1 LLC lessened its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 579,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 134,400 shares during the quarter. General Motors makes up 9.2% of Engine NO. 1 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Engine NO. 1 LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $18,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,871 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.1% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.5% in the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 12,429 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Motors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

General Motors Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,063.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

GM traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $39.15. 6,299,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,751,049. The firm has a market cap of $54.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.36. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $46.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $43.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.62 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.87%.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

