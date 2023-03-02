Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Bought by Buckingham Strategic Partners

Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ET. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 1.0 %

Energy Transfer stock opened at $12.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.75. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $13.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.15.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.81 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 5.17%. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.77%.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,339,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $17,398,780.02. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 56,917,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,363,196.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $924,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 580,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,699,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,339,398 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $17,398,780.02. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 56,917,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,363,196.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,424,398 shares of company stock worth $18,382,780 in the last ninety days. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

