Energi Price Tops $0.21 on Top Exchanges (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 2nd. In the last seven days, Energi has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000883 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a market cap of $12.60 million and approximately $136,684.27 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00074076 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00052921 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000327 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00009547 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00025172 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001032 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003684 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 62,151,573 coins and its circulating supply is 60,833,613 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

