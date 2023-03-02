Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Short Interest Update

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 416,400 shares, a growth of 113.0% from the January 31st total of 195,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,104,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Enel Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ENLAY traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $5.50. 328,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,175. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average of $5.11. Enel has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.86.

Enel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1137 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Enel

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENLAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Enel from €7.30 ($7.77) to €7.60 ($8.09) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Enel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup downgraded Enel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Enel from €9.75 ($10.37) to €8.50 ($9.04) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.68.

Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution of natural gas. Its business lines include Enel Green Power, and Thermal Generation, Global Energy and Commodity Management, Global Infrastructure and Networks, Enel X Global Retail and Global Emobility. It also offers services to enable businesses and communities to leverage integrated technological solutions.

