Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Short Interest Update

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 416,400 shares, a growth of 113.0% from the January 31st total of 195,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,104,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Enel Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ENLAY traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $5.50. 328,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,175. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average of $5.11. Enel has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.86.
Enel Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1137 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.52%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Enel
Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution of natural gas. Its business lines include Enel Green Power, and Thermal Generation, Global Energy and Commodity Management, Global Infrastructure and Networks, Enel X Global Retail and Global Emobility. It also offers services to enable businesses and communities to leverage integrated technological solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enel (ENLAY)
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.