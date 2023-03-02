Enegra (EGX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.03 Million (EGX)

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One Enegra (EGX) token can now be bought for about $192.99 or 0.00817057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Enegra (EGX) has a total market capitalization of $16.40 billion and approximately $2.03 million worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Enegra (EGX) has traded up 3.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $100.46 or 0.00426786 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,790.65 or 0.28847915 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000158 BTC.

About Enegra (EGX)

Enegra (EGX) launched on July 14th, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. Enegra (EGX)’s official message board is www.medium.com/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official website is www.enegragroup.com.

Buying and Selling Enegra (EGX)

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 193.76083704 USD and is up 1.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $2,041,948.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

