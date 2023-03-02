Endurant Capital Management LP Takes $14.30 Million Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,102,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,297,000. Takeda Pharmaceutical makes up 4.7% of Endurant Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 4,751,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,524,000 after purchasing an additional 432,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,242,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,755,000 after purchasing an additional 509,886 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,021,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,265,000 after purchasing an additional 842,139 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,849,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,953,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,260,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,732,000 after purchasing an additional 40,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.31. The stock had a trading volume of 901,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,625. The company has a market capitalization of $48.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.43. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

