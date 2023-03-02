Endurant Capital Management LP Sells 588 Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Endurant Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP owned about 0.08% of Galapagos worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLPG. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Galapagos by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.45% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ GLPG traded down $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $37.08. 441,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,729. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.96. Galapagos NV has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $72.11.
Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. Its clinical pipeline includes filgotinib, GLP3667, Toledo program, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.
