Endurant Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Endurant Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 266,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,786 shares during the quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP owned about 0.46% of Sutro Biopharma worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 8.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 204.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 114,610 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $1,233,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 55.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,728,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,650,000 after acquiring an additional 28,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STRO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.74. 87,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,126. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.07 and a 200 day moving average of $6.71. The company has a market capitalization of $329.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.92. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $9.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STRO shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

