Endurant Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 85,683 Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 85,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,442,000. Ventas comprises about 1.1% of Endurant Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,288,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,519,055,000 after buying an additional 242,767 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,284,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,248,946,000 after buying an additional 1,075,428 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,378,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $893,758,000 after buying an additional 222,324 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,796,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,129,000 after buying an additional 979,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,632,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,677,000 after buying an additional 161,769 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VTR shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ventas from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.77.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $1,736,833.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 863,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,543,890.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VTR traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $47.73. The stock had a trading volume of 763,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,555. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.33 and a 12-month high of $64.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.18 and a 200 day moving average of $45.72. The stock has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -396.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.19.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.83). Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Ventas’s payout ratio is -1,500.00%.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

