Endurant Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS)

Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 55,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $27,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 108.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 114.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503 shares during the period. 67.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ ABOS traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.27. 8,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,124. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.19. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $10.97.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

