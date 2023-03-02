Endurant Capital Management LP Has $9.46 Million Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Endurant Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,099 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 6,273 shares during the quarter. Cigna comprises about 3.1% of Endurant Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Endurant Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cigna were worth $9,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 178.4% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 32.3% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Cigna in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cigna from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Cigna from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.00.

Cigna Stock Performance

Shares of CI traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $287.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,368. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $224.22 and a 1-year high of $340.11. The stock has a market cap of $85.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. Cigna had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 24.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,627 shares of company stock valued at $12,712,431 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.