Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 55,403 Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,403 shares during the quarter. ConnectOne Bancorp makes up about 2.1% of Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.02% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $9,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CNOB. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 69.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 4.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 223,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 10,326 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,967,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,435,000 after purchasing an additional 44,894 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 5.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,033,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,822,000 after acquiring an additional 54,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CNOB. StockNews.com cut shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Stephens cut their price objective on ConnectOne Bancorp from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd.

Insider Transactions at ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp Trading Down 1.7 %

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director William Thompson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $28,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,246,663.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNOB traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.01. 72,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,867. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.76. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $33.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $81.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.19 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 12.02%. On average, research analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConnectOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.53%.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.