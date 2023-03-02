Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,175 shares during the period. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 52.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3,367.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 262.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter worth about $122,000. 98.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on REXR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE REXR traded up $0.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.61. The company had a trading volume of 603,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,790. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.74 and a 12 month high of $84.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.96%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013, and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.