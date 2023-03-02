Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. Has $469,000 Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,744 shares during the period. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,590,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 163.2% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 12,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 7,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 47,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Prologis to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Prologis Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE PLD traded up $2.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $124.05. 1,066,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,779,909. The firm has a market cap of $114.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 72.64%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

