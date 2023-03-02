Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. Has $27.67 Million Position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543,221 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 88,132 shares during the quarter. QCR accounts for approximately 6.4% of Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QCR were worth $27,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QCR by 1.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QCR by 1.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QCR by 0.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 48,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QCR by 0.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,232,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QCR by 8.3% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of QCR from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

In other QCR news, CEO John H. Anderson sold 1,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total transaction of $74,519.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,418.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Larry J. Helling bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.81 per share, with a total value of $47,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,477.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO John H. Anderson sold 1,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total transaction of $74,519.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,418.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,417 shares of company stock valued at $117,380. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ QCRH traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,850. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.51. The stock has a market cap of $886.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.96. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.83 and a 52 week high of $62.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $86.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.00 million. QCR had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 16.04%. Equities analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.08%.

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment consists of the firm’s subsidiary banks, Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management, investment management and advisory services.

