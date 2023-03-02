Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. Has $13.08 Million Stake in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BYGet Rating) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 645,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,458 shares during the period. Byline Bancorp accounts for about 3.0% of Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.72% of Byline Bancorp worth $13,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,998,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,468,000 after acquiring an additional 72,325 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,607,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,251,000 after acquiring an additional 26,994 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,828,000 after acquiring an additional 32,417 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,249,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,736,000 after acquiring an additional 34,084 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,219,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,689,000 after purchasing an additional 129,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Byline Bancorp

In other Byline Bancorp news, major shareholder Investors I. L.P. Mbg purchased 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,555,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,578,802.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Investors I. L.P. Mbg bought 45,000 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,555,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,578,802.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Valle Perochena Antonio Del bought 9,447 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.22 per share, with a total value of $238,253.34. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,587,224 shares in the company, valued at $292,229,789.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 178,478 shares of company stock worth $4,240,150. 35.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Byline Bancorp Stock Down 1.3 %

BY stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.66. 29,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,417. The company has a market cap of $924.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.83. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $28.14.

Byline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Byline Bancorp to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

