Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304,094 shares during the period. Flywire comprises approximately 1.2% of Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Flywire were worth $5,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLYW. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 170.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Flywire by 226.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in Flywire by 141.1% in the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 115,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 67,760 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLYW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Flywire from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.18.

In other news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 49,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $1,415,049.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,047,206 shares in the company, valued at $30,117,644.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 49,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $1,415,049.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,047,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,117,644.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $106,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,994.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 920,530 shares of company stock valued at $20,591,716. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FLYW traded up $1.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.90. 1,138,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,787. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Flywire Co. has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $32.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.57 and a beta of 1.08.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $73.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.50 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 13.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.36%. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

