Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,033 shares during the period. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EQR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Equity Residential by 290.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the third quarter worth about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 32.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQR traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.23. The stock had a trading volume of 537,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549,988. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $57.38 and a 52 week high of $94.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.34.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.36%.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $2,510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EQR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Argus upgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.88.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

