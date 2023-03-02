Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 180,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,415 shares during the period. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.91% of Alerus Financial worth $3,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerus Financial in the second quarter worth $397,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 290,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Alerus Financial by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 20,068 shares during the period. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alerus Financial in the third quarter worth about $2,825,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.83. 6,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,477. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.40 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.62. Alerus Financial Co. has a one year low of $19.44 and a one year high of $30.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is 34.45%.

In other Alerus Financial news, Director Mary Zimmer purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.36 per share, for a total transaction of $25,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,100 shares in the company, valued at $63,116. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

ALRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Hovde Group lowered Alerus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Alerus Financial in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Alerus Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

