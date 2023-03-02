Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Takes $43.77 Million Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 330,877 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $43,765,000. First Solar makes up 2.2% of Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Solar by 197.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,880,000 after acquiring an additional 887,443 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 74.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 931,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $77,962,000 after acquiring an additional 397,100 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in First Solar by 63.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 639,154 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $84,541,000 after acquiring an additional 248,209 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 13.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,773,414 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $120,822,000 after acquiring an additional 208,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in First Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,150,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Solar Stock Performance

FSLR traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $195.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,631,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of -465.89 and a beta of 1.36. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $199.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.11. First Solar had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on FSLR shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on First Solar from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut First Solar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Argus increased their price target on First Solar from $123.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on First Solar from $146.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on First Solar from $215.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.58.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

