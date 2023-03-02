Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Sells 107,263 Shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,790,307 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 107,263 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 5.11% of Aemetis worth $10,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Aemetis by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Aemetis by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Aemetis by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 6,603 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aemetis by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 26.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,759 shares during the last quarter. 50.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMTX shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.25 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Aemetis from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Aemetis to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aemetis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.05.

Aemetis Stock Performance

About Aemetis

Shares of NASDAQ AMTX traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.63. 179,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,484. Aemetis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $16.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.88.

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

