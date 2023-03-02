Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) by 62.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507,748 shares during the quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $19,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CEIX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CONSOL Energy during the first quarter valued at $257,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $284,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 6.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CONSOL Energy Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CEIX traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.66. The stock had a trading volume of 762,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,069. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.13 and its 200-day moving average is $64.77. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.06 and a 1 year high of $79.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.86.

CONSOL Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from CONSOL Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. CONSOL Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.72%.

CEIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of CONSOL Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of CONSOL Energy from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

CONSOL Energy, Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal which focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian Basin. It operates under the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal sold to power generators, and industrial and metallurgical end-users.

