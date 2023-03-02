Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 508,924 Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 508,924 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.15% of Ramaco Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ramaco Resources by 533.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 959,504 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,160,000 after acquiring an additional 807,921 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the second quarter worth about $9,199,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the first quarter worth about $5,862,000. Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,182,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 877.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,203 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 317,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Ramaco Resources Stock Performance

Shares of METC stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.33. The company had a trading volume of 140,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,291. The stock has a market cap of $455.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.20. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.12 and a 52-week high of $21.73.

Ramaco Resources Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. This is a positive change from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.66%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.