Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Has $8.34 Million Stock Position in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,196,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495,277 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC owned 1.05% of Select Energy Services worth $8,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Select Energy Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Select Energy Services by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Select Energy Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Select Energy Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Select Energy Services by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on WTTR shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Select Energy Services from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet cut Select Energy Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Select Energy Services Stock Up 1.7 %

Select Energy Services Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE WTTR traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.68. The company had a trading volume of 223,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,326. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.98 million, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $10.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.53 and its 200-day moving average is $8.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. Select Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is 40.82%.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

Read More

