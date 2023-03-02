Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Has $71.49 Million Holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 132.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,653,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,655,613 shares during the quarter. Cenovus Energy makes up approximately 3.6% of Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of Cenovus Energy worth $71,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP grew its stake in Cenovus Energy by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,040,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 48.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 130,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 42,646 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,471,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,551,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 25.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 11.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. 49.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Cenovus Energy Trading Up 2.1 %

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE CVE traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.00. 2,637,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,780,693. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.18 and a 1 year high of $24.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

Cenovus Energy Profile

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

