Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Has $101.31 Million Holdings in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,636,246 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 61,599 shares during the quarter. California Resources makes up about 5.1% of Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.59% of California Resources worth $101,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of California Resources by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of California Resources by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,758 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of California Resources by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,305 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of California Resources by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of California Resources by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter.

Get California Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of California Resources in a research note on Saturday, February 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of California Resources from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America raised shares of California Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of California Resources from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, California Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

California Resources Stock Up 2.0 %

CRC traded up $0.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.47. 268,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.74. California Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $35.95 and a twelve month high of $51.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.11.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.65 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that California Resources Co. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

California Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.45%.

California Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.