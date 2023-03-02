Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,135,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 588,142 shares during the quarter. National Energy Services Reunited makes up about 1.2% of Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC owned about 4.55% of National Energy Services Reunited worth $24,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 48.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 12.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 6.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 395,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.11% of the company’s stock.

National Energy Services Reunited Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NESR traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.53. 71,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,102. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $10.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.83.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

