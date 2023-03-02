Empyrean Capital Partners LP Has $69.20 Million Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Empyrean Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 59.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,747,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,027,000 shares during the quarter. NiSource makes up approximately 2.2% of Empyrean Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Empyrean Capital Partners LP’s holdings in NiSource were worth $69,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,673,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153,843 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,079,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,034,796,000 after purchasing an additional 760,163 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 7.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,107,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $769,903,000 after buying an additional 1,914,399 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 7.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,779,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,404,000 after buying an additional 695,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in NiSource by 16,086.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,135,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,592,000 after buying an additional 6,098,034 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource Stock Up 1.2 %

NI traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.15. 1,225,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,913,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.43. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $23.78 and a one year high of $32.58.

NiSource Increases Dividend

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is 58.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of NiSource to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NiSource to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

NiSource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.