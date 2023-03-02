Empyrean Capital Partners LP Has $32.51 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Empyrean Capital Partners LP decreased its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,970,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,068,301 shares during the quarter. Liberty Global accounts for about 1.0% of Empyrean Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Empyrean Capital Partners LP owned 0.43% of Liberty Global worth $32,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 33.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Liberty Global by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in Liberty Global by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 110,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 3.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LBTYK traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.09. 534,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,079,542. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.33 and a 200 day moving average of $20.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

