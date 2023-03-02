Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Given New $7.50 Price Target at Citigroup

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $7.25 to $7.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.95.

Shares of ESRT opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.48 and its 200-day moving average is $7.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 7.52 and a quick ratio of 7.52. Empire State Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $10.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,240,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,226,000 after purchasing an additional 154,374 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,256,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,129,000 after purchasing an additional 697,821 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,236,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,154,000 after purchasing an additional 92,579 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,286,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,224,000 after acquiring an additional 30,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp lifted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 3.5% in the second quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 5,548,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,005,000 after acquiring an additional 186,357 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

