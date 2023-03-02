Empery Asset Management LP Takes $1.07 Million Position in Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV)

Empery Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 618,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000. Greenwave Technology Solutions makes up about 6.4% of Empery Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Empery Asset Management LP owned 0.06% of Greenwave Technology Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Greenwave Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 22.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GWAV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.12. The stock had a trading volume of 31,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,560. Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $8.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average of $1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the recycling ferrous metal. It also nonferrous metals including aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, alloys, and mixed metal products. The company was founded on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Suffolk, VA.

