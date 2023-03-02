Empery Asset Management LP Acquires New Position in Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX)

Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 577,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Meten Holding Group accounts for about 1.2% of Empery Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Empery Asset Management LP owned 5.06% of Meten Holding Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meten Holding Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of METX traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.24. 169,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,741. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.33. Meten Holding Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $6.27.

Meten Holding Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It offers general adult ELT, junior ELT, overseas training, online ELT, and other English language-related services to students from a range of age groups. The company is also involved in the cryptocurrency mining business.

