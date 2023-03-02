Empery Asset Management LP Acquires New Position in Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,452,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000. Athenex makes up about 2.3% of Empery Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Empery Asset Management LP owned about 0.92% of Athenex at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Athenex during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Athenex in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Athenex by 116.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 109,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 58,793 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Athenex in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Athenex by 74.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 114,903 shares during the last quarter. 30.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athenex Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ ATNX traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,908. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.45. Athenex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.37 and a 1-year high of $24.00.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.

