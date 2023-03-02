EMIS Group (LON:EMIS) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,874.97

EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,874.97 ($22.63) and traded as low as GBX 1,874 ($22.61). EMIS Group shares last traded at GBX 1,874 ($22.61), with a volume of 41,013 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4,263.64, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of -0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,871.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,874.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61.

In other EMIS Group news, insider Andy Thorburn sold 18,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,876 ($22.64), for a total transaction of £340,587.80 ($410,990.47). 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides connected healthcare software and systems for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise. The EMIS Health segment supplies integrated care technology to national health service markets, including primary, community, acute, and social care.

