Eminence Capital LP Sells 71,115 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Eminence Capital LP decreased its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,297,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71,115 shares during the quarter. Eminence Capital LP’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $61,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 33,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ SSNC traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $59.11. 617,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,392,205. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.25 and a 1-year high of $79.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.41.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.27.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

