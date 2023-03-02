Eminence Capital LP Sells 33,666 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Eminence Capital LP cut its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,013,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,666 shares during the quarter. Catalent makes up approximately 1.5% of Eminence Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Eminence Capital LP owned approximately 0.56% of Catalent worth $73,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Catalent by 84.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTLT traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.70. The company had a trading volume of 946,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,859. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.39. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.69 and a 1-year high of $115.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.18.

In related news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $31,738.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,070.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $40,326.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,962. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $31,738.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,070.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $58.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.30.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

