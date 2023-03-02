Eminence Capital LP Purchases 69,558 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 69,558 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP owned 0.15% of IQVIA worth $51,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,622,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,870,909,000 after purchasing an additional 315,751 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 14,549.4% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,050,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022,902 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,910,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $631,530,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in IQVIA by 11.3% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,078,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $440,687,000 after buying an additional 211,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 5.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,739,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $402,235,000 after buying an additional 95,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,922,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Performance

NYSE IQV traded up $5.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $216.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,205. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.75 and a 12 month high of $254.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.40.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IQV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on IQVIA from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.27.

About IQVIA

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.