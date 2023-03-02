Eminence Capital LP Purchases 580,596 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Eminence Capital LP increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,115,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 580,596 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services accounts for about 1.8% of Eminence Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Eminence Capital LP’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $84,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $572,490,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 580.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,405,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $181,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,313 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,668,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $794,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,495 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,076,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $923,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,766 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,331,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $251,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler purchased 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of FIS stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.58. 4,169,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,946,980. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.53 and a fifty-two week high of $106.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.30. The company has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 115.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -6.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIS has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

