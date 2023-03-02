Eminence Capital LP Has $64.35 Million Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Eminence Capital LP reduced its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 668,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,650 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP owned 0.34% of CF Industries worth $64,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,653,523,000 after buying an additional 94,482 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,603,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,941,000 after purchasing an additional 244,136 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,821,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,827,000 after purchasing an additional 799,020 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,716,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,208,000 after purchasing an additional 560,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CF Industries by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,639,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,005,000 after buying an additional 43,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on CF Industries from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. HSBC downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.58.

CF Industries Stock Performance

CF Industries stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.42. 1,507,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,910,968. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.96. The firm has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.69. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.18 and a 52 week high of $119.60.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.22. CF Industries had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.71 EPS. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.80%.

CF Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.