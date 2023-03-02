Eminence Capital LP Decreases Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Eminence Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 694,475 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 43,319 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for about 2.1% of Eminence Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Eminence Capital LP owned about 0.07% of Salesforce worth $99,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.07, for a total transaction of $118,225.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,525,781,019.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.07, for a total value of $118,225.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,525,781,019.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $132,920.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 901,195 shares in the company, valued at $115,848,617.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,643 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,835. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Up 12.5 %

Shares of CRM stock traded up $20.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $188.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,485,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,433,313. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $222.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.34 billion, a PE ratio of 663.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.21.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Salesforce from $164.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Salesforce from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.33.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.