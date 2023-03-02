Eminence Capital LP Buys 13,270 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 294,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,270 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP’s holdings in Natera were worth $12,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Natera in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,083,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 20.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 285.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 78,630 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Natera in the third quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natera in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,645 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $101,329.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,535.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $101,329.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,535.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 5,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total transaction of $269,072.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,699 shares in the company, valued at $9,039,169.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,643 shares of company stock valued at $5,982,663 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Natera Price Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTRA. Raymond James upgraded Natera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Natera from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.36.

Shares of NTRA traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,491,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,479. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.10 and its 200 day moving average is $43.80. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $63.65.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.03. Natera had a negative net margin of 66.79% and a negative return on equity of 121.87%. The company had revenue of $217.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.48) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Natera

(Get Rating)

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Featured Stories

