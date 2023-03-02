Eminence Capital LP Acquires Shares of 4,623,530 Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,623,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,041,000. Eminence Capital LP owned about 1.36% of Peloton Interactive as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Rathbones Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 41.6% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group Plc now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,967.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 15,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 15,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 9.2% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 185,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 15,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peloton Interactive

In other news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 11,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $180,411.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,401 shares in the company, valued at $417,591.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Peloton Interactive Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on PTON. JMP Securities downgraded Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen downgraded Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.34.

Shares of PTON stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $12.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,962,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,077,490. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.57. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.96. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $32.14.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.31). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 89.95% and a negative return on equity of 204.17%. The company had revenue of $792.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive Profile

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Read More

