Emerging Variant Capital Management LP Invests $828,000 in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Emerging Variant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000. MercadoLibre makes up 68.6% of Emerging Variant Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth approximately $456,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 93.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 45.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 414.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 428.6% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MELI. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,250.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,260.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,207.00. 176,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,910. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,057.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $953.42. The company has a market capitalization of $60.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.59. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $600.68 and a 12 month high of $1,275.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 29.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 14.61 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

