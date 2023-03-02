Elm Ridge Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Elm Ridge Management LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 32,649 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000. Citizens Financial Group accounts for 1.3% of Elm Ridge Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1,656.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

CFG traded down $1.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,808,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,640,033. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.37. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $51.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.50.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.05). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.15 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

Insider Transactions at Citizens Financial Group

In other news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $3,899,627.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 455,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,598,927. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CFG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wedbush downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.17.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

