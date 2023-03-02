Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $2.54 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,447 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 335.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $273,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,786 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,307,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,606,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $294,500,000 after acquiring an additional 912,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,061,000 after acquiring an additional 867,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,553 shares of company stock valued at $7,175,206. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $120.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.41.

QCOM stock traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $121.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,027,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,774,587. The company has a market capitalization of $135.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.14. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $170.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

