Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $10.09 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 2.8% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% during the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prudence Investment Management Hong Kong Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth $56,000. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 140.6% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 541.5% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $290.27. 26,263,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,199,543. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $286.46 and its 200-day moving average is $286.16. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $371.83.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.