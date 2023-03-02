Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $1.47 Million Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 131,158 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Ford Motor by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 283,841 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 52.0% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 40,461 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 13,850 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 695.8% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 3,183 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 29.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 608,989 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,778,000 after buying an additional 138,907 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 55.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,084,770 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,074,000 after buying an additional 387,866 shares during the period. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on F. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.53.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:F traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $12.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,230,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,665,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.24. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $18.25.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $41.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -117.65%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.