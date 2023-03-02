Ellis Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Air Lease worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,001,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,059,000 after purchasing an additional 32,228 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 8.0% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Air Lease by 6.1% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in Air Lease by 28.1% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 31,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 6,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 109.1% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 13,715 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $392,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 146,693 shares in the company, valued at $5,760,634.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Air Lease Price Performance

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

NYSE:AL traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.21. 413,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,127. Air Lease Co. has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $47.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -69.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on AL. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

About Air Lease

(Get Rating)

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.