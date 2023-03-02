Ellis Investment Partners LLC Buys 843 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,809 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 239.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 957 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on American Express from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens downgraded American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.44.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $1.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $174.28. 682,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,432,068. The company has a market cap of $129.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.98 and a 200 day moving average of $154.63. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $194.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

