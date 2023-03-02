Ellis Investment Partners LLC Buys 2,397 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,113 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,229 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 170,474 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $20,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,867 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 702,275 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $85,081,000 after acquiring an additional 75,060 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $275,563.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $143.19. 918,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,246,657. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.71 and a 1-year high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.48% and a return on equity of 29.29%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 23.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $2.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.18%.

FANG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (down previously from $211.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.30.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

